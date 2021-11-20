Rajamouli Overtakes Prashanth Neel: Deets Inside

Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel are maverick directors in the film industry. The duo has a massive line up of movies and with all the Tollywood A-list actors. Looks like Rajamouli has shifted his focus towards Bollywood now.

Yes, what you read is right. As per reports, Rajamouli was spotted at Salman Khan's office in Mumbai. Mumurs are doing the rounds that Rajamouli might have met Salman Khan to narrate a story.

Grapevine suggests that Rajamouli could team up with Salman Khan for a new project. Rajamouli seems to have overtaken another ambitious pan India director Prashanth Neel who is working with all the top actors in Tollywood.

SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film 'RRR' is slated for release on January 7, 2021. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn among others.