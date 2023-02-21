Rajamouli Met Netlfix CEO For THIS Deal?

Director SS Rajamouli is one of the best filmmakers in India. His RRR was a big hit in Telugu and other languages. Rajamouli is prepping for his next film, which will be with Superstar Mahesh Babu. It is one of the most awaited films even before it goes on floors.

For the first time. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are teaming up. It is going to be based on a forest adventure. Recently, Rajamouli met Netflix Co-Chief Ted Sarandos. If the latest reports are to be believed, the director is said to have met Sarandos to close a great deal of his upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu.

There was a key discussion about a non-theatrical deal, and Rajamouli asked him to close the deal at the earliest. Rajamouli-Mahesh's yet-to-be-launched film's digital rights seem to be in a huge demand at the early stage of the film itself. It remains to be seen how much Rajamouli and makers will quote to sell the digital rights of the film.