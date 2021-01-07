Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's Film Gets Release Date?

Director SS Rajamouli is one of the best and amazing directors in Tollywood. Every star will have a wish to work with him. Rajamouli also worked with all A-lister actors of Tollywood right from Prabhas to Ram Charam except Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli had some time ago confirmed that he would be teaming up with popular actor Mahesh Babu for a movie. Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly waiting for the latest update about the film.

The latest news doing the rounds that Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's film is likely to go on floors in 2021 and is expected to hit the big screens in 2023. Narayana is bankrolling the yet-to-be-titled project under Durga Arts banner. It remains to be seen when Rajamouli will wrap up his upcoming movie 'RRR'. The film touted to be a period drama features Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the main leads in 'RRR'.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is all set to kick-start the regular shoot of his upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The film has been in the news since its inception. The first look poster gathered immensely love from all quarters. The film is directed by Parasuram also star Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and is expected to hit the theatres sometime this year.