Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu Movie Plot Revealed: Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli have worked with all the filmmakers and actors except with each other. It's many people wish to work with Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli. That's not all, people are dying to see their collaboration for a movie. Last year, Rajamouli has officially confirmed that he will soon be working with Mahesh Babu after 'RRR'.

Mahesh fans are eagerly waiting for the film to go on floors as well as to hear the latest update on the film. Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's untitled film might launch by later of this year. The principal shooting of the film could begin in December. Looks like the plot of the film is out even before the film goes on floors.

“After directing back-to-back period drama’s, SS Rajamouli and his father, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, are set to explore an altogether new world with the Mahesh Babu film. It’s a jungle-based adventure, essentially an African forest action-adventure, with visuals that have not been seen in Indian cinema. While the story will be set in a world of forests, it will be packed with lot of action, thrills and drama. Even Mahesh is excited to foray into this high on VFX film,” revealed a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, work-wise, Rajamouli is busy with the film 'RRR' which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu who's in Dubai for Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot and he is also having a holiday trip with his family.