Rajamouli To Launch Lavanya Tripathi, Ritesh Rana's Happy Birthday Today

Director Ritesh Rana’s upcoming movie Happy Birthday starring the gorgeous Lavanya Tripathi in the lead role is gearing up for its Pan Telugu release. The team is coming up with unique strategies in promoting the movie. Recently released teaser that enthralled large sections has got massive response.

The very innovative promotional material too generated enthusiasm. Falls under the genre of new age entertainer, the out of the box storyline and hilarious story-telling are going to amaze families as well as youth.

Naresh Agastya, Satya and Vennela Kishore who played crucial roles are also promoting the movie vigorously. Character introduction posters and videos of these actors went viral on social media. The funny TV debate video of these actors- Happy Birthday Movie Lo Evaru Hero, didn’t conclude who the male lead of the movie, though it hinted the trailer that will be out soon may give some hints.

Here's the update on trailer. Happy Birthday’s trailer will be launched by none other than the ace director SS Rajamouli who is Pride Of Indian Cinema and delivered the biggest blockbuster with his lats outing RRR. The trailer launch event will take place tomorrow from 4PM onwards at AMB Cinemas with Rajamouli gracing it as the chief guest. This is going to help the movie to have bigger reach.

The film’s story takes place in a fantasy world and the coming-of-age content will largely appeal to youth. Produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu of Clap Entertainment, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili of Mythri Movie Makers present the movie.

Kaala Bhairava has helmed the music department, while Suresh Sarangam cranked the camera. Ritesh Rana himself provided the dialogues. Srinivas is the art director.

Happy Birthday will be arriving in cinemas on July 8th.