Rajamouli to Launch Hero Trailer

Superstar Krishna's grandson, Mahesh Babu’s nephew and Guntur MP Jayadev Galla’s son Ashok Galla’s debut film Hero being directed by Sriram Adittya and produced by Padmavathi Galla under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment banner will be hitting the screens worldwide on January 15th as Sankranthi special.

The film’s theatrical trailer will be launched today. Ace director SS Rajamouli will do the honours of releasing the trailer today at 4:05 PM.

The film’s teaser got thumping response for Ashok Galla’s exceptional show in numerous getups. Particularly, everyone liked his Joker getup, though it’s a small part in the movie. Two songs of the movie released thus far by the makers too won the hearts of music lovers. So, expectations are high on trailer as well.

Director Sriram Adittya is presenting Ashok Galla in a challenging role. Hero is another unique film from the director.

Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady opposite Ashok Galla. Jagapathi Babu plays a vital role and Naresh, Satya, Archana Soundarya will be seen in supporting roles.

Ghibran scored a chartbuster album, while Sameer Reddy and Richard Prasad are the cinematographers. Chandra Sekhar Ravipati is the Executive Producer.

