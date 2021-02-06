Rajamouli Gets Biggest Deal In Telugu Cinema History For RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan Thrilled

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most awaited films of 2021. Audience are gushing about the film ever since it went on floors. We are damn sure, the wait for 'RRR' is going to be worth. RRR marks the first collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. According to reliable sources, Several distributors are approaching Rajamouli to bag theatrical rights of the film for a fancy price. If sources are to be believed, Rajamouli has received offers amounting to over Rs. 348 crore for theatrical rights for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in totality, with Rs. 75 crore in Nizam, Rs. 165 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Rs. 48 crore in Tamil Nadu, 15 crores in Malayalam and 45 crores in Karnataka amounts to a total of 348 Crores.

A trade source reveals, “The RRR team has received offers from Independent distributors from different territories of Southern states which amounts to Rs 348 crore. It’s going to be the biggest deal in the history of Telugu cinema, defeating the pre-release business of Bahubali 2, which had collected approximately Rs 215 crore from the South speaking states.”

The film boasts a stellar cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgan and a few others will appear in prominent roles. The will have a worldwide release on October 13, 2021. The film will be released in ten languages.