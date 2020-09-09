Rajamouli Is The Reason For Prabhas Signing Back To Back Movies?

Rebel star Prabhas is a well-known face in the Indian film industry. After the release of Baahubali, he became extremely popular in other countries too. Post that, Prabhas acted in the grand celluloid ‘Saaho'. Most of the fans didn't not like the film. If reports are to be believed, after the release of ‘Saaho’, a few of his colleagues felt that Prabhas isn’t taking his career and Baahubali success seriously.

He wasted his two years for ‘Saaho’ and he worked with the director who doesn’t have much experience in movies. Saaho was directed by Sujeeth who just directed one film before Saaho. According to the reports, Rajamouli is believed to have explained Prabhas that this kind of success or fame doesn’t come easily and when it knocks at your doorstep, use it in a better way.

Probably, this could be the reason, Prabhas is signing back to back movies with various directors in Telugu and Hindi. As of now, there is no official information about Rajamouli giving a lecture for Prabhas but this piece of news went viral on social media.

On the career front, Prabhas will be busy for the next two years with his upcoming project ‘Adipurush’ and another film with Nag Ashwin’s untitled film. Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Nag Ashwini's yet to launch flick.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is set to play a powerful antagonist role in ‘Adipurush’ which will be directed by Om Raut.