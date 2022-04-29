Rajamouli Flop Sentiment Follows Ram Charan to Acharya?

Mega power star Ram Charan is enjoying the success of his last release, RRR. The film did extremely well at the box office. Ram Charan's latest outing Acharya which hit theatres this morning, is facing rejection at the box office.

Looks like Rajamouli's flop sentiment followed Ram Charan to Acharya. If you recall, Rebel star Prabhas starrer Baahubali franchise turned out to be the biggest hit in his career.

But after Baahubali, Prabhas couldn't score even a single hit as two films of the Baahubali actor--Radhe Shyam and Saaho became a huge disasters at the box office.

Now, Ram Charan's first film after Rajamouli's RRR, has suffered the same fate as that of Prabhas. Ram Charan had a series of flops after the blockbuster hit Magadheera which was released in 2009 and Sunil didn’t get any success after Rajamouli's Maryada Ramanna in 2011.

There is talk that after any successful film with Rajamouli, an actor's next movie would be a huge flop. So, movie buffs say that perhaps that jinxed Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya too which stars Ram Charan in a key role.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya Follows Ex-wife Samantha's Footsteps, Deets Inside