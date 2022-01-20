Rajamouli Eyeing Baahubali Release Date For RRR

Director SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie 'RRR' is one of the most awaited films of this year. The film was supposed to release on January 7, 2022. Unfortunately, the film release got postponed due to the rising cases of omicron.

The makers are planning to release the film this summer. If reports are to be believed, Rajamouli's RRR is likely to get release on April 29, 2022.

If you recall, Rajamouli's Baahubali, which featured Prabhas and Anushka Shetty was released on April 28, 2017. Rajamouli seems to be eyeing Baahubali date for RRR release hoping this will also become hugely successful.

The makers will soon make an official announcement about the release date of the film. RRR boasts of a stellar cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and a few others.

