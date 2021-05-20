Rajamouli Drops A Hint With Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem New Poster

Director Rajamouli and Jr NTR are not just been colleagues for the longest time but also dearest friends in Tollywood. They are working together for their next project ‘RRR’ for sometime now. The film is getting delayed because of the COVID situation in the country.

Rajamouli has treated Jr NTR fans and audience by unleashing a new poster of Jr NTR's character Komaram Bheem from ‘RRR’. The poster has received a thumping response from all quarters and gone viral in no time.

Jr NTR looks intense in the just released poster which also drops some hints about the scene in the movie. It appears as if he is going to shoot someone with an arrow or could it be the climax scene of ‘RRR’. What do you think? Do you get the same vibes when you saw the poster? What was your first impression? Let us know.

Now, Rajamouli must know the answer from which scene they have chopped Jr NTR’s latest poster of RRR.

Apart from Jr NTR, the film has an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and a few will appear in meatier roles. RRR is produced by Danayya and music has been composed by MM Keeravani. RRR is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 13, 2021.