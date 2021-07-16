Rajamouli Claps For Muhurtham Shot Of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, VV Vinayak, Pen Studios Film

Happening hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, star director VV Vinayak and Bollywood’s successful production house Pen Studios are joining forces for a Bollywood project which is official remake of India’s leading director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie Chatrapathi.

The yet to be titled film billed to be a mass action entertainer has been launched today in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad with the key team of Bellamkonda Sreenivas, VV Vinayak, Dr. Jayantilal and few special guests including Rajamouli and Sukumar gracing it. Rajamouli has sounded clapboard for the muhurtham shot, while star Rama Rajamouli switched on the camera and producer AM Ratnam did the honorary direction. The script has been handed over to the makers by Vijayendra Prasad.

Present at the Muhurtham Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Director at Pen Studios said, “We are tremendously excited and thrilled as this is one of our grand projects along with talented actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and renowned Director VV Vinayak. We are confident that this collaboration will be loved by the audience and will make history in the Indian cinema.”

After proving his mettle as one of the most happening stars of Tollywood, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas who is well-known for North audiences as well, given many of his Hindi dubbed movies have got millions of views on YouTube is all set to make his entry in Bollywood with this mega budget venture. Bellamkonda will be stepping into the shoes of ‘Baahubali’ fame Prabhas.

Tollywood’s mass director VV Vinayak who has numerous blockbusters to his credit in Telugu is set to make his debut in Bollywood with the project. Coincidentally, it was VV Vinayak who introduced Bellamkonda Sreenivas as hero in Tollywood with Alludu Seenu.

Known for making critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies, the film is presented by Dr.Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and produced by Dhaval Gada and Aksshay Gada. Worldwide Distribution will be by Pen Marudhar Cine Entertainment. Pen studios will be making the film on a grand scale without compromising on the budget.

Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad who penned the story for the original is the writer for the remake version as well. Known as a writer for few blockbuster Hindi films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manikarnika, he made few changes to the script according to the tastes and sensibilities of Hindi audiences.

These four forces are coming together to translate this project into a magnum opus.

Bellamkonda has been working out rigorously to attain a desired look for the film. Bollywood Celebrity Trainer Prashant Sawant was hired as his personal trainer and he even appointed a Hindi tutor to learn the nuances of the language as to dub for his character.

Popular actors will feature in the film, while top-notch craftsmen will associate for it to make a masterpiece. Nizar Ali Shafi who worked for several Telugu and Tamil movies such as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Mahanubhavudu etc. will be cranking the camera, while Bollywood’s upcoming composer Tanishk Bagchi will score music.

Anl Arusu will oversee action choreography, wherein Sunil Babu who is one of the busiest technicians in India and had worked for films like Maharshi, Ghajini, Special 26 etc. is the production designer. Mayur Puri provides dialogues for the film.

A huge set was erected in the same location of Rangasthalam village set and the film’s regular and lengthy schedule commences from today.

Cast: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika, Jason and others.

Technical Crew:

Director: VV Vinayak

Story: KV Vijayendra Prasad

Presenter: Dr. Jayantilal Gada

Producers: Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada

Banners: Pen Marudhar Cine Entertainment, Pen Studios

DOP: Nizar Ali Shafi

Stunt Master: Anl Arusu

Music Director: Tanishk Bagchi

Dialogues: Mayur Puri

Production Designer: Sunil Babu

Art Director: Sreenu

Costume Designer: Archa Mehta

Associate Director: Safdar Abbas