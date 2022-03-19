Rajamouli Budget For RRR Promotions Way Higher Than Baahubali

One cannot deny the fact that Director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR is one of the biggest releases of this year. RRR was made on a lavish budget and the scale is unimaginable.

Expectations are riding high on the project as it features Young tiger Jr NTR and Mega power star Ram Charan in the lead roles. Not to mention, RRR has generated much buzz amongst the audience, thanks to the cast, teaser and songs.

The makers of the movie will be traveling to seven cities, including Dubai as part of RRR promotions. If you recall, Rajamouli's last film Baahubali-The Beginning released in 2015. The film was made on a budget of Rs 150 cr.

Looking at Rajamouli's seven-city promotion plan for RRR and before the pandemic promotions, the budget of RRR promotions appears to be way higher than the Baahubali budget. The team traveling to different places in private jets, living in posh hotels etc will surely cost a bomb to the makers of RRR. So, it's evident that RRR promotions will cost much more than Baahubali for the makers.

Back to RRR, the film is financed by Danayya under D.V.V entertainments. The film has an ensemble cast including the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran among others. The film is due to release in theatres on March 25, 2022.

