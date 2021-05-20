Rajamouli Birthday Gift To Jr NTR’s Fans, New Poster Of Komaram Bheem Is Out!

Rajamouli’s RRR has been hitting the headlines ever since it went on floors. On Jr NTR’s birthday, Rajamouli lived up to his promise and he unleashed a new poster of Tarak from RRR. Jr NTR will be essaying the freedom fighter Komaram Bheem's role in the film. The latest poster of Jr NTR’s went viral on social media in no time.

Jr NTR fans were ecstatic after he released the poster and were gushing over it on social media.

Sharing the poster, Rajamouli wrote, “My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Water wave. Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.”

The film is produced by Danayya under DVV Productions and the music has been composed by MM Keeravani. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 13, 2021. We have to wait and see, whether the makers of the movie will release the film or will they postponed to next year until situation become smooth to everyone.