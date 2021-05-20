Rajamouli’s RRR Shoot Updates

One cannot deny the fact that Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the hugely awaited films of the year. In fact, it is the biggest release of this year. If everything went well as planned, then, by this time, Rajamouli could have wrapped up the RRR shoot, but they have halted the regular shoot of the film due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

We have learnt from our reliable sources that the film is in its last leg of the shoot and three songs are still pending. Going into details, one song the makers are yet to shoot will be between Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, another song is likely to highlight the story in the scrolling titles.

The film unit has erected some special sets at Saradhi Studios and Annapurna studios, whether they would shoot few scenes between Jr NTR and Ram Charan asserts the sources who are close to the industry.

The film is produced by Danayya under DVV Entertainments. It has an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ajay Devgn Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran and a few others will appear in key roles.