Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Release Postponed To 2022?

Director SS Rajamouli’s forthcoming flick ‘RRR’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. For any Rajamouli movies, the cast and crew are huge. Rajamouli may not shoot the film with a limited crew. Recently, Rajamouli tried to do a trial shoot with a limited cast and crew but he pulled it off at the last minute.

The film production is expected to go longer than expected. So far, the makers have complete 50 per cent of the shoot. ‘RRR’ will have a lot of CGI and other post-production works which would need another six months to complete the film. Keeping all these aspects in mind, the makers of ‘RRR’ are planning to postpone the film.

The latest news doing the rounds is that ‘RRR’ is likely to get released in 2022. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited. ‘RRR’ is a period drama which revolves around two freedom fighters - Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, marking the first collaboration between these stars.

RRR has a stellar cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Danayya under DVV Entertainments.