Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ Satellite, Digital Rights Sold For A Fancy Price

Young Tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s forthcoming flick ‘RRR’ is back into the headlines as the team resumed work. As you all might be aware, Jr NTR is portraying Komaram Bheem’s role in the film. Rajamouli promised that they would be releasing Jr NTR’s first look poster on the 23rd of this month.

According to latest reports, the makers of ‘RRR’ are believed to have sold digital and theatrical rights for a whopping Rs 200 Crores. The latest buzz is that the makers have signed a satellite deal with Star Network and a digital deal with Disney Hotstar. It is being said that Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is believed to have earned massive profits from these two deals. An official confirmation to this effect is awaited.

RRR is a fictional story of two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakhani, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Olivia Morris. The film was set for January 2021 release but they could not release it due to COVID-19. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film.