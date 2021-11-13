Raja Vikramarka First Day Collection: Karthikeya Movie A Gun Shot Hit At Box Office

Actor Karthikeya rose to fame with his debut film 'RX 100'. The movie was a super hit at the box office and got critical acclaim too. Yet, Karthikeya is struggling to continue his winning streak. Ever since he is unable to deliver even a single hit. Now, Karthikeya's latest outing Raja Vikramarka has opened to mixed reviews from all quarters.

The film is expected to do decent business by the end of its theatrical run. Talking about the collections, Raja Vikramarka has managed to earn Rs 1.2 cr on its opening day at the worldwide box office. The official figures of the film are yet to be known.

The film is directed by Sri Saripalli and it is produced by Rama Reddy.