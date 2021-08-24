Raja Raja Chora Latest Box Office Collections

Sree Vishnu is riding high on the success of his last outing ‘ Raja Raja Chora’. The film is doing unstoppable business at the worldwide box office. That’s not all, the film earned positive reviews from all quarters.

The latest news doing the rounds that the Raja Raja Chora is said to have earned break-even figure at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 7 Cr gross at the worldwide box office.

The film will surely enter in the profit zone, asserts the sources.

Raja Raja Chora is produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal.

The film is directed by Hasith Goli. Megha Akash, Sunainaa, Tanikella Bharani, Ravibabu and Ajay Ghosh Taditarulu are seen in key roles.