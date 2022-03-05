Raj Tarun's Stand Up Rahul Trailer Out

Young and promising hero Raj Tarun will be seen as a stand-up comic in his upcoming film Stand Up Rahul being directed by debutant Santo Mohan Veeranki. The film billed to be a coming-of-age feel-good romance comedy is being produced jointly by Nandkumar Abbineni and Bharath Maguluri under Dream Town Productions and HighFive Pictures banners.

Today, the film’s theatrical trailer has been released. The video takes us insight into what the film is all about- it’s storyline and the conflicting point. While Raj Tarun plays the wannabe Stand Up comic, he doesn’t get much support from his mom essayed by Indraja who is very practical in life. She doesn’t want her son to end up as a failure like her husband played by Murali Sharma.

Raj Tarun who already lost three jobs due to his sarcasm stumbles upon Varsha Bollamma who is very active and is willing to achieve something big in life. Both start live-in relationship, but differences arise between them.

Santo Mohan Veeranki’s writing is impressive with witty one-liners, while he gets distinction marks for his direction. Production values of Dream Town Productions and HighFive Pictures are high in standard.

Raj Tarun is simply superb as a stand-up comic, wherein Varsha has got a meaty role. Indraja and Murali Sharma made their presence felt.

The trailer is exceedingly entertaining and it indeed increases expectations on the movie which is getting ready for release.

Venella Kishore, Murali Sharma, Indraja, Devi Prasad and Madhurima are the other prominent cast of the film.