Raj Tarun Overtakes Nani: Deets Inside

Natural star Nani's 'V' has skipped its theatrical release as the theatres were closed and they have released it on Amazon Prime Video. After theatres were opened, The makers of 'V' have re-released the film in theatres on January 1st. Sadly, the film was rejected by fans and audience. On the other hand, Raj Tarun's Orey Bujjiga has also released it again in theatres.

But the film is receiving positive response and movie buffs are rushing into theatres even after watching it on OTT platform which was released a few months ago. According to the sources, Raj Tarun's Orey Bujjiga is doing well compared to Nani's V. Both these movies are pretty evident for the audience that once the film released in OTT wouldn't do better business in theatres. Likewise, Raj Tarun overtakes Nani in terms of movie business at the box office.

On the career front, Nani and Raj Tharun are busy with their own projects which are in different stages of production. Keep watching this space for more updates.

