Rahul Sipligunj Fires Bigg Boss Fans For Trolling Top Five Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu winner Rahul Spiligunj is often making headlines for obvious reasons. As you all might aware, Rahul Sipligunj has been interviewing eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. He must have a close connection with show organizers and he could have also an idea of what makers are talking about the contestants, whom they are thinking to make the winner. Recently, he posted a story on his Instagram that meet my top contestants Sohel and Ariyana. He asked his fans to support them.

Everything was fine up to here but the last line on his post hasn’t gone well with the audience. Rahul wrote that throw out the contestants who are unfit for the show. Abhijeet fans were disappointed with his words and they have trolled him badly on social media.

Rahul shared another video on Instagram and revealed why he wrote like that ‘ I want you to tell all whoever trolling me that earlier I said I will support Abhijeet, I won’t support him now. Did I make any agreement with you guys? There is no rule that I should support only one contestant in the house. Do you know my intention? My intention was to see them in the top five. It doesn’t make any difference if you troll me or not. He further added that, there are few contestants who may lose the game, that’s why I want to support them. I know the pain and how much people will struggle to be in the top five. I know one contestant will get save and I’m supporting him since a long time. I don’t want the best contestants to lose the game. It’s not only my responsibility even your responsibility to save them. Every week the contestants' graph gets change based upon their performance. I want all my best contestants to be in the top-five and one among those five should lift the trophy. I’m not being partial to anyone and I will support all the contestants, that’s only my intention. Here's the video, take a look at it: