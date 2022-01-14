Radhe Shyam Twitter Review: Audience Say Prabhas Movie Mindblowing

Rebel star Prabhas has been missing from action on the big screen for a long time now. He was last seen in Sujeeth's Saaho and the film failed miserably at the box office. Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their hero in Radhe Shyam.

If Omicron and the third wave fears did not exist, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam would have been released in theatres today. Sadly, the film got pushed to Summer because of the rise in cases of COVID as well as 50% percent theatre occupancy in a few regions across India.

Strangely enough, there's a huge buz on social media about US premiere shows held abroad for Radheshyam. A section of the audience has sharing twitter reviews of Radhe Shyam and also show time pictures. But, we don't know yet in which place the film was screened. But the general consensus is that Prabhas' Radheshyam is a blockbuster. Although we are as surprised as you, here's the buzz from the world of social media. We have managed a few tweets for you to understand what we are talking about.

First half mind blowing 😱😱😱#RadheShyam 🔥🤙🤙#Prabhas anna acting 💥💥 — Ruthless Rebel (@ImRkRebel2) January 14, 2022

#RadheShyam us premiere talk Blockbuster anta 🥲🥲 @director_radhaa ramp anna hitt kottesnam 🔥🔥🔥 — ®️aGHaVʳᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ (@Raghav63660518) January 14, 2022