Radhe Shyam Trailer Review: Prabhas' Sexy and Stylish Looks are Mindblowing

Looks like Rebel star Prabhas has kickstarted the film promotions for his upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam'. The film has been in the news for a long time now. After much delay, Radhe Shyam is gearing up for theatrical release on January 14, 2021.

It is worth mentioning here that the Radhe Shyam trailer will be out today. The makers haven't announced a specific time yet. Prabhas fans have been eagerly waiting for it.

If you are curious to know how is the trailer, you have landed on the right page. Here’s the review of Radhe Shyam trailer by film critic and UAE censor board member Umair Sandhu. Take a look at it:

Saw Final Cut Trailer of #RadheShyam at Censor Board & it's MINDBLOWING ! #Prabhas looking Sexy & Stylish ! Classic Romance Era is Back with a Twist ! #RadheShyamTrailer 💥💥 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 19, 2021

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna and produced under the banner UV Creations. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead opposite Prabhas in the film.