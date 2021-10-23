Radhe Shyam Teaser Review: Prabhas Role as Vikramaditya Piques Audience Interest

Rebel star Prabhas' forthcoming flick 'Radhe Shyam' is one of the most awaited films of the year. After much delay, Prabhas and Radhe Shyam makers have treated the audience by unleashing the teaser of the film on the occasion of his birthday. And may we add that the teaser looks promising.

Prabhas is going to essay the character of Vikram Aditya, who's a palm reader in the film. Looking at the teaser, we can easily guess Prabhas is going to be seen in an intense role. The teaser visuals and background music just gives goosebumps to the audience.

The film teaser has doubled the expectations of audience on the film. Prabhas' voice-over in the teaser is just mind-blowing. It's a fantastic and promising teaser by Radhe Shyam makers. If you haven't seen it yet. Take a look at it:

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radhe Krishna and produced under the banner UV Creations. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the film opposite Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Prabhas fans are thrilled with the teaser and are going ga ga over the same. Have a look at their reactions on social media here..

Anna aa visualisations, hero characterization, BGM. Nuvu nijanga Caremon Radha anna. Underestimating you is a crime.🔥🔥🔥 Ee range Hollywood bommaki antha time teesukovadam lo thape ledu. Fell in love with teaser in loop..#RadheShyam #RadheShyamTeaser #HappyBirthdayPrabhas — Mohan Nani (@mohanani398) October 23, 2021