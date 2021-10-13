Radhe Shyam Team Birthday Wishes To Prerana Aka Pooja Hegde

Rebel star Prabhas' upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been in the making for more than two years now. The film was supposed to release last year. Unfortunately, it was postponed due to the global pandemic.

Yet, the film manages to be in the news. Thanks to the lead cast Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, they are the reason for the film to be in the news. Pooja turned a year older today. The actress is ringing her birthday with her friends and family.

Radhe Shyam filmmakers have unleashed a new poster of Pooja Hegde from the film as a treat to her fans. Meet Pooja Hegde as Prerna in Radhe Shyam. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in the poster, right?

The film is directed by Radha Krishna and produced under the banner UV Creations.