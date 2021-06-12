Radhe Shyam, Salaar or Adipurush: Which Movie Will Prabhas Shoot First?

We know that Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas has a slew pf projects in Telugu and Hindi. There’s no clue which movie shoot will Prabhas resume first after the government grants permission. In a latest development, we hear that Prabhas is not in a mood to resume the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Adipurush’.

The makers have also agreed with his decision and Adipurush makers are planning to resume the shoot of the film and they have decided to shoot Saif’s Lankesh scenes in Mumbai. Adipurush is Prabhas's straight Hindi film. The film is based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana, Kriti Sanon has been roped in to play Sita in the film.

Meanwhile, Prabhas, we hear is planning to complete the pending shoot of Radhe Shyam first. The Baahubali actor is planning to release the film in theatres as soon as everything falls into place. Later, a couple of months Prabhas will likely focus on Prashanth Neel’s Salaar which is slated for release next Summer.