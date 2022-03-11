Radhe Shyam Review, Rating: Prabhas Puts His Heart and Soul Into The Movie

After a long wait, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam has released in theatres worldwide. Radhe Shyam is Prabhas' first release after three years. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna. If you are wondering how the movie is before booking your tickets, check out our review of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam:

Plot: Radhe Shyam premise is set in 1976. Vikram Aditya (Prabhas) is a top palmist in India. He flees India and goes to Italy due to circumstances. Vikram Aditya falls in love with Prerana (Pooja Hegde) after they meet during a train journey. How Prerana falls in love with Vikram Aditya should be watched on the screen. Vikram Aditya foresees their destiny as Prerana suffers from a chronic illness. How destiny and fate interferes with their love forms the rest of the plot in the film. Will destiny bring them together or not? Watch the movie in theatres to find out.

Performance: After a long time, Prabhas is seen in a lover boy image in the film. Prabhas looks dashing throughout the film. Vikram Aditya's character as a palmist seems to be written with Prabhas in mind as he does full justice to his rolw. He gets into the skin of the character right from the word go. Prabhas has put his heart and soul into Radhe Shyam which is evident in every scene. He pulls off each and every scene with ease. Pooja Hegde looks drop-dead gorgeous in the film and she has nailed her role as prerna in the movie. The other supporting cast Priyadarshi, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Riddhi Kumar among others do equal justice to their roles. There are several whistle worthy moments for Prabhas fans.

Technical: Radhesyam has high production values. The Vfx is top notch and is a visual treat to the audience. The BGM just elevates every scene. The director's articulation of every scene is commendable. The grand sets make the movie a worthy watch in theatres. The technical brilliance in Radheshyam is sure a winner.

Plus Points:

Prabhas-Pooja chemistry

BGM

VFX

Songs

Interval bang

Climax

Minus Points

Slow narration in parts

Few unwanted scenes

Verdict: If you are a sucker for romantic movies or a die hard Prabhas fan, just blindly book your tickets as you will thoroughly enjoy the movie. The love saga will keep you entertained. Although Prabhas' Radhe Shyam is old wine in a new bottle, Radhakrishna's visualisation deserves to be hailed.