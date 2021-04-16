Radhe Shyam Reshoot After Prabhas Unhappy With Output

Tollywood hero, Prabhas is having a couple of films in his kitty. Fans are eagerly waiting for their 'Darling's' movie. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is going to hit the theatres on 30th July 2021. The romantic drama written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and bankrolled by UV Creations and T-Series. The movie is being made on a huge budget and is shot simultaneously in Telugu, and Hindi languages. The film set in Europe of 1970s. Justin Prabhakaran scored music while cinematography and editing are by Manoj Paramahamsa and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao respectively. Radhe Shyam will be released in theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The major portions of the shooting took place in Hyderabad, Italy, and Georgia.

Now, the news is that the reshooting of some portions from Radhe Shyam happened as Prabhas was unhappy with the output. We all know that expectations are very high on the film. So, Prabhas might have thought that Radhe Shyam should reach his audiences. Let us wait and see how the film is going to be.

On the professional front, Prabhas will be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, a mythological movie directed by Om Raut and bankrolled by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as demon Ravana.

Besides, Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen as the lead in two other films, Salaar and Nag Ashwin's untitled movie.