Radhe Shyam Release Date Almost Confirmed: Deets Inside

Rebel star Prabhas is missing from the big screen for a long time now. Prabhas fans are desperately waiting for the film to hit the big screens. Radhe Shyam was formerly scheduled to release in January.

The film got postponed at the last minute owing to Omicron. If reports are to be believed, Prabhas and Radhe Shyam makers are planning to release the film on March 18, 2022. However, it is not officially confirmed from the makers' end.

Radhe Shyam is helmed by Radha Krishna. The film's songs, trailer and teaser have garnered overwhelming response from fans.

Expectations are riding high on the project. Pooja Hegde and Prabhas are going to woo us all as Vikram Aditya and Prerna in the film.

Also Read: NBK's Unstoppable on Aha With Mahesh Babu: Check Episode Date