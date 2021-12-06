Radhe Shyam Makers on Promotional Spree With Back to Back Song Releases

Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming film Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been in the news for a long time now. Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on January 14, 2021. Prabhas and the film unit are gearing up for Radhe Shyam promotions.

The film unit is on a mission to release back-to-back songs, a trailer and some posters from the film in a couple of days from now. Prabhas fans, who had been pleading with the makers for updates on movies, they are pretty excited about back to back release before the film hits the screens.

On the other hand, Prabhas is also facing stiff competition from Rajamouli who's gearing up for RRR and Allu Arjun's Pushpa. RRR trailer will be released on December 9, while Bunny's Pushpa trailer will be out today at 6:03 PM. Will Prabhas' Radhe Shyam promotions could probably surpass RRR or Pushpa at this rate.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna and produced under the banner, UV Creations.