Radhe Shyam First Day Collections: Prabhas Movie Gets Fantastic Box Office Opening

Rebel star Prabhas' has entered the best phase of his career with his latest release, Radheshyam. The film has evoked positive response.Prabhas's hard work for his recent outing Radhe Shyam has paid off. Prabhas' latest release, Radhe Shyam has earned glowing reviews from several quarters.

Fans can’t stop gushing about the film. The positive word of mouth is spreading like wildfire in social media circles. Talking about the latest collections, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam has managed to earn Rs 48 cr plus on its opening day at the worldwide box office.

The official figures of Radhe Shyam opening day collections are yet to be known.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja Hegde, Murali Sharma and a few others are seen in prominent roles.

