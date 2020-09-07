As you all know, Rebel Star Prabhas is working with Radha Krishna for an upcoming film titled ‘Radhe Shyam’. Prabhas fans became restless ever since the project went on floors. Prabhas has an immense fan following in India and abroad. Now, Prabhas’ birthday is around the corner.

His fans are requesting the filmmakers to share some updates about the film. Responding to this, filmmaker Radha Krishna shared some interesting facts about ‘Radhe Shyam’ via twitter.



This what he shared on his Twitter handle:



1. Yes it’s my dream to direct our Darling Prabhas, it’s an absolute pleasure working with him on set.

2. We will definitely see you guys in theatres next year.

3. Darling’s looks will be the biggest asset of Radhe Shyam

4. Yes, Pooja Hedge was the first choice for this film.

5. Motion posters, teasers, trailers anni vasthaayi!! Pls be patient, let us surprise you at the right time.

Radhe Shyam is a period love story, where Prabhas will be essaying the role of a fortune teller. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. It has an ensemble cast of Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan.

Prabhas will kickstart shooting his next project with Nag Ashwin after the completion of ‘Radhe Shyam’. This film will have Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. The film is expected to go on floors on January 21. On the other hand, Prabhas has another film in his kitty, the much talked-about ‘Adipurush’ with Bollywood director Om Raut. It is likely to be released in 2022. It also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in an antagonist role.