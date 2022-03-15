Radhe Shyam Day 4 Collections: Kashmir Files Dominates Prabhas' Movie At Box Office

Rebel star Prabhas is enjoying the success of Radhe Shyam. He jetted off to Europe for a vacation after his movie promotions. Prabhas' Radhe Shyam was released in theatres last week. Unfortunately, Just three days after release, the film is facing rejection in the Hindi belt.

Bollywood actor Vivek Agnihotri's Kashmir Files is dominating Radhe Shyam in North India.

Talking about the latest collections, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam has managed to earn Rs 5.06 cr on its fourth day at the box office. The total collections of Radhe Shyam is said to be Rs 200 cr plus. Radhe Shyam is shattering all box office records.

Radhe Shyam is all about how Prabhas gets into a struggle because of his own profession. Radhe Shyam is a war between love and destiny. The film is directed by Radha Krishna and it was backed by UV Creations.