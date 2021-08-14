Radhe Shyam Climax Will Be Highlight With Prabhas in Never Seen Before Avatar

There’s no denying the fact that Tollywood Rebel star Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited films of the year. Recently, Prabhas wrapped up the shoot of Radhe Shyam.

The film is now in its post-production stage. The latest news we hear is that Radhe Shyam will include 60 graphics scenes and VFX effects from all around the world. Radhe Shyam climax is will be the highlight with the last 20 minutes leaving the audience impressed as well as shocked.

The film is going to give a rather new experience to movie buffs on the big screen.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri in key roles.

The film is produced under the banner of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada.