Ra Ra Reddy's song of Nithiin From Macherla Niyojakavargam Creates A New Record

Young and versatile hero Nithiin is presently starring in Macherla Niyojakavargam being directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy. Nithiin is playing the role of an IAS Officer named Siddharth Reddy in the movie being produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy on Sreshth Movies banner. Rajkumar Akella presents the movie.

Macherla Niyojakavargam is releasing on 12th of this month. The recently released trailer has got sensational response with content appealing to the family and mass audience. Ra Ra Reddy song that released earlier also got excellent response.

'Ranu Ranu antune chinnadho' - the hookline from Nithin's classic blockbuster, Jayam worked big time along with Nithin's dance and Anjali's glamor.

Fans and the masses bombarded social media and all short video apps with the Reels of this song composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. The song had hit a rare achievement now. It has amassed more than 500 Million views on all these platforms. It is a rare achievement for any film.

Prasad Murella is the cinematographer, while Mahati Swara Sagar has rendered soundtracks for the movie.

Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa are the heroines opposite Nithiin in the movie billed to be a pucca mass and commercial entertainer with political elements.

Mamidala Thirupathi has provided dialogues and Sahi Suresh is the art director. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor. Three might masters Venkat, Ravi Varma and Anal Arasu choreographed action part of the movie to be high on mass and action elements.

