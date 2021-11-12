Pushpaka Vimanam is a comedy thriller directed by Damodara and produced by Govardhana Rao Deverakonda, Vijay Mattapally, and Pradeep Errabelly. Pushpaka Vimanam has Anand Deverakonda, Geeth Saini and Saanve Megghana playing prominent roles. The promotion of the movie was done by Vijay Deverakonda and Anand Deverakonda. Pushpaka Vimanam has a unique storyline and narration. The movie has opened to mixed response from the audience.

It appears that Anand Deverakonda has improved his acting skills compared to his first movie Dorasani. But the only drawback in Anand Devarkonda film is the script. The actor seems to have chosen a routine script although he gets credit for his acting chops.

The film hit theatres across the Telugu states this morning. Unfortunately, Pushpaka Vimanam has been leaked on movierulz and Tamilrockers.. Miscreants have made pirated copies of the movie and are widely circulating it. The movie is being streamed online by infamous websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, filmwrap, and others.

Do not encourage piracy. If you come across any such theatre prints of Pushpaka Vimanam, report them to the cyber cell.