Pushpa Uncensored Version on Amazon Prime Video?

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa is available on Amazon Prime Video. The film's digital rights were purchased for a whopping amount of Rs 22 cr. Allu Arjun's Pushpa is being streamed on Prime Video in all languages except Hindi.

Bunny fans are a bit disappointed as Amazon Prime hasn't released the uncut version of the film.

Allu Arjun fans expected that the OTT platform would stream the whole film without any cuts. However, the theatrical copy is being streamed in Prime Video. There are no deleted scenes in Prime Video as per the buzz. Bunny fans and the audience are demanding that they stream the uncut version of the film. Let's see what happens.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and it is the third collaboration of Sukumar with Bunny for Pushpa-The Rise.