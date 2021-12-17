Pushpa Twitter Review: Bunny Movie Opens to Mixed Response From Audience

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is all set to turn Icon Star with his latest release Pushpa. The movie, directed by Sukumar and bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers banner, is all set to hit theatres across the globe today.

Benefit shows and premiere shows were held in the early hours of Friday and the audience response has been phenomenal.

Check out what the audience has to say about the movie Pushpa The Rise.

Honest review as Bunny's Due hard fan ---

First half starting 20 min will feel like some lag... but Trust me ... totally different bunny you are going to see 🔥🔥 mass !!! Mass!!! Mass!!! 🔥🔥🔥 Proud to be a fan of #AlluArjun #Pushpa #PushpaTheRiseFromTMRW #PushpaTheRise — Gundaraghava (@raghava_rohit) December 16, 2021

Reviews of #PushpaTheRise first half are coming in and only two types of reviews...avg and below avg.

Looks like its not going to be a disaster but not a bb either.#PushpaTheRiseFromTMRW#PushpaTheRiseOnDec17th — 123456 (@Simple_Outlook) December 16, 2021