Pushpa Twitter Review: Bunny Movie Opens to Mixed Response From Audience

Dec 17, 2021, 05:08 IST
- Sakshi Post

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is all set to turn Icon Star with his latest release Pushpa. The movie, directed by Sukumar and bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers banner, is all set to hit theatres across the globe today.

Benefit shows and premiere shows were held in the early hours of Friday and the audience response has been phenomenal.

Check out what the audience has to say about the movie Pushpa The Rise.


Read More:

Tags: 
Allu Arjun
pushpa
Advertisement
Back to Top