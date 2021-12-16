Pushpa TS/AP Day 1 Collection Prediction

Stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa' has been in the news for a long time. For the past few days, Allu Arjun's Pushpa is trending on all social media platforms. Just a day left for the film to open in theatres.

According to trusted sources, Pushpa tickets for the benefit show and all the tickets till the first weekend have been sold out in several regions across the Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Pushpa tickets are not available till the middle of next week in several areas. Looking at the theatre occupancy which is fast filling for all classes, Pushpa is likely to fetch Rs 30 cr plus from telugu states alone. Pushpa is likely to earn more than the estimated figures.

Pushpa-The Rise is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie features Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles.