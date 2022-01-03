Pushpa, Shyam Singh Roy Latest Box Collections

Stylish star Allu Arjun's last outing Pushpa is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Pushpa is having a dream run at the box office. So far, Pushpa has managed to earn Rs 300 cr at the worldwide box office.

The film is faring well in all languages, especially in Hindi. The film is said to have earned Rs 6 cr on its 16th day at the box office.

On the other hand, Nani's Shyam Singh Roy also managed to fare well at the box office. Shyam Singh Roy was able to enter the profit zone only because of the Christmas holidays.

Shyam Singh Roy met with mixed reviews from several quarters. Take a look at the tweet over Pushpa and Shyam Singh Roy latest collections: