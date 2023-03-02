Pushpa The Rule First Glimpse Date Locked!

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The regular shooting of the film is going at a rapid pace in Hyderabad. According to reports, Sukumar and Bunny are planning to treat the fans and the audience.

The makers will be launching the first glimpse of Bunny from Pushpa The Rule on April 8, 2023. They are releasing the poster as a mark of Bunny's birthday.

Pushpa The Rule is being made on a lavish budget scale. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna will appear in prominent roles.