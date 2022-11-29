Pushpa The Rise Russian Trailer Out!

Stylish star Allu Arjun's last film Pushpa The Rise was a big hit in Telugu and other languages. The film was directed by Sukumar. Looks like Pushpa makers are following in the footsteps of Rajamouli. Yes, what you read is right.

Recently, Rajamouli's RRR was released in Japan and it did well in Japan.

Now, Sukumar's Pushpa The Rise will be releasing in Russian.

The film special premiers of Russia will be held on December 1st at Moscow and Dec 3rd at St. Petersburg. The makers of Pushpa The Rise have unveiled the Russian trailer. Check out Pushpa The Rise Russia trailer: