Pushpa: The Rise Makes 10 million Rubles at Russia Box Office

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has reportedly minted over 10 million Russian Rubles at the box office in Russia.

Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter to announce the business Pushpa movie is doing at the foreign box office. It also said the Telugu blockbuster movie was released in Russian language in 774 screens across the country on December 8.

“#PushpaTheRise is a RAGE in Russia. 25 days and counting of successful run in 774 screens with a collection of over 10M Rubles,” the production banner said in the tweet.

#PushpaTheRise is a RAGE in Russia ❤️‍🔥 25 days and counting of successful run in 774 screens with a collection of over 10M Rubles 🔥🔥#ThaggedheLe takes over Russia 💥 Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @4SeasonCreation pic.twitter.com/aksQOj18rA — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 2, 2023

Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021 and the Telugu movie collected over Rs 350 crore at the Indian box office. In this blockbuster movie, Arjun is shown as a labourer who gets ultra rich by smuggling red sandalwood. The film was released in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

