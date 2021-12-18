Pushpa The Rise Day 1 Collections: Bunny Movie Gets Bumper Opening at Box Office

Stylish star Allu Arjun is on cloud nine as his latest release 'Pushpa' nas opened to a thunderous response from movie buffs. The Malayalam version of the film could not be released on the same day due to a delay in the post production work.

The film was made in Telugu, but dubbed into other languages Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

Most of the theatres were fully occupied on the first day of Pushpa release across the globe.

Talking about the collections, Pushpa has reportedly managed to earn Rs 25 cr on its opening day at the worldwide box office, as per the buzz. The exact figures of the film are yet to be revealed by the makers officially.

Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar and the makers are looking forward to holding a success meet to thank fans and the audience for supporting the film.

Pushpa success meet will be held in a couple of days from now. Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil are seen in key roles in the movie.