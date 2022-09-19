Pushpa: The Rise To Be Released In Russia

After witnessing nationwide craze and buzz, Icon Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise is now set to go places outside India. Director Sukumar has said that plans are on to dub the blockbuster in Russian. So, the film's Russian release is happening soon, although the precise release date is yet to be locked.

Bunny and Sukumar are currently preoccupied with Pushpa 2, one of the most-awaited films of 2023. The sequel was launched last month but is yet to go on the floors due to various reasons.

According to reports, Pushpa 2 will go on floors by end of this month.

Bunny was spotted in his Pushpa look at the pre-release event of Alluri, held on Sunday, in Hyderabad. His latest look has gone viral across social media platforms. Let's wait and see when Bunny would begin Pushpa 2.

