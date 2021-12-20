Pushpa The Rise Areawise Collections

Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is on a roll at the box office. Ever since its release on December 17, the movie has been creating waves worldwide.

Pushpa entered the 100 crore club in just two days after its release.

It became the first Telugu movie to enter the prestigious club in the quickest time possible.

The film also joined the $1.5 million mark at the USA box office. Pushpa is doing exceptionally well at the domestic as well as in international markets. Check out the area-wise collections of Pushpa:

[0:04 pm, 20/12/2021] Sarah Justin: Territory Total Share(in Crs)

Nizam 24.15

Ceeded 8.35

Vizag 4.40

East 3.04

West 2.62

Krishna 2.71

Guntur 3.47

Nellore 2.03

AP&TS Share: 50.77cr

Karnataka 7.10

Tamilnadu 5.50

Kerala 2.10

Rest of India 5.50

USA&ROW. 8.20

Total Share: 79.17cr

Total Gross: 135.00cr (All Versions)

