Pushpa Release Date Postponed: Deets Inside

Stylish star Allu Arjun's forthcoming flick 'Pushpa' never misses a chance to be in the headlines. The film manages to be in the news for one reason or the other. Allu Arjun and Pushpa makers have kick-started the film promotions by releasing back-to-back songs and posters from the film to generate much hype about the film.

Rumors are rife that Allu Arjun's Pushpa is all set to get postponed to December 24, 2021. Yes, what you read is right. We have learnt from our trusted sources that Pushpa makers are planning to shift the release date of the film from December 17 to December 24, 2021 owing to a delay in production work. However, an official confirmation about the same is awaited.

The film is directed by Sukumar and produced under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers. The film will also star Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Anasuya in prominent roles. Pushpa is based on real-life incidents and will follow the story of red sandalwood smugglers in Seshachalam hills of the Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh.