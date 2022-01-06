Pushpa OTT Rights Price Will Shock You All

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa-The Rise had a theatrical release on December 17, 2021. The film turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. Pushpa is gearing up for a digital release now. Yes, Pushpa will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday at 8 PM.

But there is an important thing you must know. Wonder How much money Allu Arjun's Pushpa makers were offered by Amazon Prime Video to bag the digital rights? Well, If reports are to be believed, Pushpa makers received a fancy deal of Rs 22 cr from Amazon Prime Video for the digital rights and that's the reason the makers agreed to have an early digital release even before completing the theatrical run. It remains to be seen what the viewership of Pushpa on premere day would be like on the OTT platform.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar. Bunny will soon kick start the shooting of the movie's sequel Pushpa-The Roar. There's no change in the cast, it is learnt.