Pushpa OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa has become the talk of the town. After several delays, Pushpa released in theatres across the globe today. Guess what? The film has opened to positive reviews from the benefit shows.

Most of the audience are unable to get tickets of Pushpa as all the theatres are running housefull. A section of the audience who are scared of stepping out because of omicron fears and they want to know about Pushpa digital release.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa digital rights are said to have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. Pushpa is likely to have a grand digital premiere by end of January or the early week of February.

The makers had a deal with Prime Video to release the film only after its successful theatrical release. However, the makers are yet to announce the official digital release date of Pushpa.

Pushpa The Rise is directed by Sukumar. This the third time association with Allu Arjun and Sukumar. Their previous projects Arya and its sequel were runaway hits. Thus, the movie has opened amid huge expectations.